BRIEF-Qualstar announces 1-for-6 reverse stock split

June 15 Qualstar Corp :

* Announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock

* Reverse stock split became effective as of close of business on June 14, 2016

* Anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at open of business on june 16, 2016

* Qualstar corporation announces reverse stock split and results of 2016 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)