BRIEF-Vogogo says Geoff Gordon will be resigning as CEO

June 15 Vogogo Inc :

* Vogogo Inc says Geoff Gordon will be resigning as president and chief executive officer, with an effective date of June 24, 2016

* Vogogo Inc says co has agreed to repurchase, for cancellation, 2 million common shares of co that are beneficially owned by Gordon

* Gordon has also indicated his resignation from board of directors of company, to be effective July 10, 2016

* Vogogo Inc announces change in management and its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)