版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology to present LOXO-101 to FDA's pediatric oncology subcommittee

June 15 Loxo Oncology Inc :

* Accepts invitation to present LOXO-101 to the FDA's pediatric oncology subcommittee of the oncologic drugs advisory committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐