BRIEF-Kellogg elects Richard Dreiling to board of directors

June 15 Kellogg Co :

* Richard Dreiling previously served as CEO of Dollar General Corporation

* Kellogg Company elects Richard W. Dreiling to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

