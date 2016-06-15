版本:
BRIEF-Ferrellgas announces acquisition of Selph's propane

June 15 Ferrellgas Partners Lp :

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Ferrellgas announces acquisition of Selph's propane to fuel rapidly growing Colorado market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

