公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Foran announces $1 mln non-brokered private placement

June 15 Foran Mining Corp :

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 5.8 million units at a price of $0.17 per unit

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to conduct additional metallurgical studies on company's 100% owned Mcilvenna bay project

* Foran Announces $1,000,000 Non-Brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

