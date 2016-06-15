版本:
BRIEF-Critical Outcome Tech appoints Alison Silva as new president

June 15 Critical Outcome Technologies Inc

* Appointment of alison silva as new president of company effective july 5, 2016

* Critical outcome technologies appoints experienced industry executive as new president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

