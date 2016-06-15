BRIEF-Boyuan receives acceptance from TSX to purchase up to $1 mln of 11.5 pct subordinated debentures

June 15 Boyuan Construction

* Received acceptance from tsx with respect to ncib to purchase: up to $1 million of 11.5% subordinated debentures due oct. 31, 2018

* Purchases of debentures pursuant to ncib may be made through facilities of tsx commencing on june 17, 2016,ending on june 16, 2017

* Boyuan announces normal course issuer bid