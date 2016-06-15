版本:
BRIEF-Intellicheck Mobilisa says sale of 1.2 mln common shares at offering price of $1.75/share

June 15 (Reuters) -

* Intellicheck mobilisa inc says sale of 1.2 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 per share

* Intellicheck mobilisa announces pricing of $2.1 million public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

