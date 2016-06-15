版本:
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes equity financing and renewes credit facility

June 15 Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Credit facilities available to company were unchanged at $150 million and borrowing base was amended to $250 million

* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces closing of equity financing and renewal of credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

