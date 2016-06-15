BRIEF-Windstream exchanges half of CS&L equity stake to reduce debt

June 15 Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream exchanges half of CS&L equity stake to reduce debt

* Closed deal to transfer about 14.7 million shares of communications sales & leasing stock to its creditors in debt-for-equity exchange

* Now expects cash interest expense of approximately $375 million for 2016, compared to its previous estimate of $385 million.

* Has retired $126 million in face value of debt for $100 million in cash funded by its revolving credit facility

* Transferred CS&L shares, were used to retire approximately $309 million in Windstream's revolving credit facility

* Plans to dispose of remaining CS&L shares in future to further reduce debt and generate cash interest savings