BRIEF-Envision Healthcare and AmSurg to merge

June 15 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc :

* Envision Healthcare and AmSurg announce merger

* Combined organization will have a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $10 billion and enterprise value of approximately $15 billion

* Merger expected to be accretive to envision and amsurg adjusted earnings per share in 2017 and achieve synergies of $100 million

* Christopher A. Holden will be president and chief executive officer of combined company

* Claire Gulmi, AmSurg's chief financial officer, will retain that role at combined company

* JPMorgan Chase bank and Barclays have provided committed financing for transaction

* Companies will combine in an all-stock transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.334 AmSurg shares per Envision share

* Envision shareholders will own about 53 percent, AmSurg shareholders will own about 47 percent of combined co on fully diluted basis

* William Sanger, who serves as president, CEO and chairman of board of Envision, will be executive chairman of board

* Following merger, company's common stock is expected to trade on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol: EVHC

* Combined co will be named envision healthcare corp and co-headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and Greenwood Village, Colorado

* Newly formed board will consist of 14 directors, comprised of equal numbers of current Envision and AmSurg directors