BRIEF-Tourmaline says plans to run 5-6 rigs in Alberta Deep Basin in Q3

June 15 Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline Oil Corp provides operations and financial update

* Tourmaline oil corp says during Q3, Tourmaline plans to run five to six rigs in Alberta Deep Basin

* Current 2017 EP capital program assumes a 12 rig program

* Says during Q3, Tourmaline plans to run two to three rigs for Peace River Charlie Lake Oil Play And one rig in B.C Montney Gas-Condensate complex

* Is seeking a further 5-10 pct per well capital cost reduction with 2H 2016 drilling program

* Forecasting second and Q3 2016 production volumes to range between 187,000 and 193,000 boepd

* FY 2016 production guidance will be reduced to 190,000-195,000 boepd from 200,000 boepd