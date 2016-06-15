BRIEF-Tourmaline says plans to run 5-6 rigs in Alberta Deep Basin in Q3

June 15 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline Oil Corp provides operations and financial
update
* Tourmaline oil corp says during Q3, Tourmaline plans to
run five to six rigs in Alberta Deep Basin
* Current 2017 EP capital program assumes a 12 rig program
* Says during Q3, Tourmaline plans to run two to three rigs
for Peace River Charlie Lake Oil Play And one rig in B.C Montney
Gas-Condensate complex
* Is seeking a further 5-10 pct per well capital cost
reduction with 2H 2016 drilling program
* Forecasting second and Q3 2016 production volumes to range
between 187,000 and 193,000 boepd
* FY 2016 production guidance will be reduced to
190,000-195,000 boepd from 200,000 boepd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)