BRIEF-Ctrip reports Q1 loss per ADS of $0.54

June 15 Ctrip.Com International Ltd:
* Ctrip reports unaudited first quarter of 2016 financial
results
* Says gross margin was 73% for Q1 of 2016, compared to 70%
in same period in 2015
* Net revenues were $648 million for Q1 of 2016, up 80%
year-on-year.
* Says diluted earnings per ADS were RMB-3.49 (us$-0.54) for
Q1 of 2016
* Says for Q2 of 2016, company expects net revenue growth to
continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 70-75%
* Q1 revenue RMB 4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 4.14
billion
