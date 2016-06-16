版本:
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging business to Nippon for $285 mln in cash

June 15 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $225 million after-tax proceeds for repayment of debt

* Transaction includes one mill located in Longview, Wash., with an annual capacity of 280,000 tons

* Transaction creates significant value for Weyerhaeuser shareholders

* Weyerhaeuser liquid packaging board mill and Nippon Paper Industries will continue to operate separately until transaction closes

* Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging board business to Nippon Paper Industries for $285 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

