版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-BD and check-points announce development and global distribution agreement for BD MAX

June 16 Becton Dickinson And Co :

* BD and check-points announce development and global distribution agreement for BD MAX(TM) assays that detect carbapenem-resistant organisms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

