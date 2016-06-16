版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group qtrly adjusted EPS $0.14

June 16 Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Qtrly revenues increased 30.6% to $25.7 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 per share

* Qtrly recurring revenues of $21.9 million or 85% of total revenues, an increase of 27.6%

* Stingray reports record full year fiscal 2016 and fourth quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐