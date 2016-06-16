BRIEF-AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
June 16 AES Corp :
* AES announces agreement to sell AES Sul in Brazil
* Entered into an agreement to sell its 100% equity interest in AES Sul, one of its utilities in brazil, to CPFL Energia S.A
* Deal for BRL1,698 million (equivalent to $464 million at expected BRL/USD conversion rate of 3.66 at time of closing)
* Sale was previously included in company's 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations
* Transaction will remove a total of $335 million in non-recourse debt on AES' balance sheet as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.