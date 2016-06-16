BRIEF-NRG announces pricing of $1.9 bln term loan B facility due 2023

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 NRG Energy Inc :
* Nrg announces pricing of $1.9 billion term loan b facility due 2023
* Says loans will be issued at a price equal to 99.50% of their face value
* Also expects to refinance and extend its existing revolving credit facility until 2021.
* Term loan B, revolving credit facility, tender offer completed in June expected to significantly reduce balance of NRG-level debt due in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.