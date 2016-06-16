版本:
BRIEF-Rite Aid Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.01

June 16 Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $8.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.26 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

