BRIEF-Trina Solar announces CFO resignation

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Accepted resignation of its chief financial officer, Teresa Tan , effective July 15, 2016
* Xu Ying , currently a vice president and strategy assistant to CEO at company, will act as interim CFO until a permanent replacement is hired
* Trina Solar announces resignation of chief financial officer and appointment of interim replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.