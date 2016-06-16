版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-PDC Energy signs acreage deal with Noble Energy

June 16 PDC Energy Inc

* Company is reviewing potential effects of trade on its 2016 development plans

* PDC Energy signs definitive agreements with Noble Energy for strategic acreage trade in the core Wattenberg Field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐