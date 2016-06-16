版本:
BRIEF-National Waste Management acquires Sivart Services LLC

June 16 National Waste Management Holdings Inc

* National waste management holdings inc. Acquires sivart services, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

