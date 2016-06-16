版本:
BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05

June 16 Moleculin Biotech Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Moleculin Biotech, Inc. reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016 Further company coverage:

