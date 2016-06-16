版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Presbia appoints Jarett Fenton as chief financial officer

June 16 Presbia PLC :

* Presbia plc says Jarett Fenton has been appointed as its chief financial officer

* Presbia announces appointment of Jarett Fenton as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐