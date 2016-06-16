版本:
BRIEF-Sagent Pharmaceuticals buys product portfolio from Teva Pharmaceutical

June 16 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Sagent Pharmaceuticals acquires product portfolio from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Acquired portfolio is expected to generate $40 to $50 million in revenue on an annualized basis

* Deal for $40 million

* Deal for will finance transaction through its existing $80 million revolving credit facility

* Sagent pharmaceuticals acquires product portfolio from teva pharmaceutical industries ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

