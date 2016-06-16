版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Wealth signs LOI to buy Pujsa Lithium Project, Salar De Pujsa, Chile

June 16 Wealth Minerals Ltd

* Wealth signs LOI to acquire Pujsa Lithium Project, Salar De Pujsa, Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

