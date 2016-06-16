版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli Group Inc appoints new chief financial officer

June 16 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Aoxin Tianli Group appoints Mr. "Tommy" Chun Choi Law as company's chief financial officer, replacing Mr. Houliang Yu

* Aoxin tianli group, inc. appoints new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐