版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Riocan REIT, Plaza Retail REIT announce JV to redevelop 3 properties

June 16 Plaza Retail REIT

* Under agreement, Riocan sold 50% managing interest in three properties at an aggregate sale price of $11.5 million

* Under terms of arrangement, Plaza will manage three assets and oversee redevelopment efforts for joint venture

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT announce joint venture to redevelop three properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐