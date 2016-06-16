版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Beleave appoints Dana Gidlow head of veteran affairs and community outreach

June 16 Beleave Inc :

* Beleave appoints retired lieutenant colonel Dana Gidlow as head of veteran affairs and community outreach Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

