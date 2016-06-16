BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals prices underwritten offering of stock

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :
* Underwritten public offering of 5 million shares priced at $2.00 per share
* Tonix pharmaceuticals prices underwritten public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.