公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals prices underwritten offering of stock

June 16 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Underwritten public offering of 5 million shares priced at $2.00 per share

* Tonix pharmaceuticals prices underwritten public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

