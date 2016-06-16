版本:
BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.35

June 16 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

