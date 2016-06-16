版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics reports 12-month data from the dynamic clinical trial

June 16 Capricor Therapeutics

* Says 1002 infusion was well-tolerated in dynamic trail

* Reports Positive 12 Month data from the dynamic clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

