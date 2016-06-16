BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics to buy Dejana Truck and Utility Equipment

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Douglas Dynamics Inc:
* Douglas Dynamics announces agreement to acquire Dejana Truck and Utility Equipment
* Deal for $206 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share on a full-year basis in 2017
* Once deal is completed, Dejana management team, including its President, Andrew Dejana, will continue to lead Dejana
* Intends to fund acquisition through combination of cash, ABL revolver draw and an expansion of its existing term loan agreement
* Says expects DDMS implementation to continue to drive cost savings and margin improvement through global sourcing and procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.