BRIEF-Tetra technologies announces pricing of stock offering

June 16 Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $5.50per share

* Tetra Technologies Inc announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

