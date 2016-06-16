BRIEF-Monsanto and Remington Holding Co form JV

June 16 Monsanto Co
* Joint venture partners have valued transactions at
approximately $169.5 million with a total cash payment of $110.5
million by remington
* Monsanto and remington will establish jv, which will be
called innovative seed solutions, llc, through contribution by
monsanto of its global sorghum breeding business
* Monsanto co says remington and monsanto will have
ownership stakes in joint venture of 60 percent and 40 percent,
respectively
* Co and remington said new joint venture will be governed
by an operational board with senior executive representation
from both companies
* Joint venture will be led by dan zinck, who will serve as
chief executive officer
* Subsidiary of remington will purchase monsanto's sorghum
production assets in united states
* Monsanto company and remington holding company, llc,
announce new strategic joint venture to drive innovation and
market access for sorghum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)