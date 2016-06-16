BRIEF-ZAGG reiterates FY 2016 guidance

June 16 ZAGG Inc :
* ZAGG Inc says reiterates annual 2016 guidance
* ZAGG Inc says "has kicked off a cost down initiative
throughout all operating divisions with goal of running an even
more efficient organization"
* Has now merged North American sales teams, and integrated
finance and accounting, information technology, ecommerce,
legal, and its operating teams
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $456.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ZAGG announces accelerated consolidation of ZAGG and
mophie, adjusts leadership assignments and focuses on cost down
initiatives; reiterates 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 sales $460 million to $500 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: