BRIEF-Oracle Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.81

June 16 Oracle Corp

* Q4 FY16 SAAS and PAAS revenues were up 66 pct, and up 68 pct in constant currency

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP operating margin 34 pct versus 36 percent last year

* Qtrly non-GAAP operating margin Oracle Corp 43 percent versus 45 percent last year

* Board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Now expect Q1 SAAS and PAAS revenue growth to be between 75 pct and 80 pct

* "expect that SAAS and PAAS hyper-growth we experienced in FY16 will continue on for next few years"

* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $690 million, up 66 pct in U.S. dollars

