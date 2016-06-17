BRIEF-HSBC Finance Corp reaches agreement to resolve 14-year shareholder class action

June 16 HSBC Finance Corp

* HSBC Finance Corp reaches agreement to resolve 14-year shareholder class action

* HSBC Finance says agreed to pay us$1.575 billion to settle all claims in Jaffe V. Household international

* HSBC Finance says agreed to pay us$1.575 billion to settle all claims in Jaffe V. Household international

* Settlement expected to result in pretax charge to HSBC Finance of about $585 million, including legal fees and expenses, in Q2 of 2016