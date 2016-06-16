BRIEF-Supernus reiterates guidance

June 16 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Remains in discussions with FDA regarding its supplemental
new drug application, or SNDA, for migraine
* Believes that such a PDUFA date is likely to be in Q3 of
2016
* FDA requested that co resubmit Trokendi XR product label
with migraine as indication in different format before
completing its review
* No additional new data, studies or analyses for efficacy
or safety were requested by FDA
* Will resubmit revised label before end of June
* New PDUFA date will be assigned by FDA
* For full year 2016, company reiterates its guidance for
net product sales and operating income
* Supernus provides update on Trokendi XR migraine SNDA and
reiterates guidance
