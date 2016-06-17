BRIEF-Stuart Olson says industrial group outlook to reflect impact of Fort McMurray wildfire

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
June 16 Stuart Olson Inc
* For three months ended June 30, 2016, Stuart Olson estimates that industrial group revenue will be between $70.0 and $80.0 million
* Stuart Olson Inc says Q2 results are also expected to reflect significant productivity challenges and additional costs
* Year 2016 results from industrial group are also expected to be significantly below 2015 levels
* For three months ended june 30, 2016, adjusted EBITDA from industrial group is estimated to be between $2.0 million and $3.0 million
* Buildings group and commercial systems group were not affected by wildfires and outlook for these groups remains consistent
* Q2 results from industrial group expected to be materially impacted by production shutdowns
* Q2 results are also expected to reflect significant productivity challenges and additional costs associated with demobilizing and remobilizing on three oil sands sites
* Stuart Olson updates industrial group outlook to reflect impact of Fort McMurray wildfire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
