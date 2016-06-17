版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 09:07 BJT

BRIEF-Lantronix adds investor Martin Hale to board of directors

June 16 Lantronix Inc

* Lantronix adding investor Martin Hale to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

