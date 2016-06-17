版本:
BRIEF-AmTrust Financial Services acquires Total Program Management LLC

June 16 AmTrust Financial Services Inc

* AmTrust Financial Services Inc acquires Total Program Management LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

