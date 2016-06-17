版本:
2016年 6月 17日

BRIEF-Semgroup Corp prices public offering of common stock

June 16 Semgroup Corp

* Says public offering of 750,000 shares priced at $27.00 per share

* Semgroup Corporation prices public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

