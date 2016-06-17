BRIEF-Alternative Earth Resources announces changes to board

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
June 16 Alternative Earth Resources Inc
* Announces resignation of Gavin Cooper as a director of company effective June 16, 2016
* Announces that John Williamson has been appointed a director of AER
* Alternative Earth Resources announces changes to board
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.