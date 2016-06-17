版本:
BRIEF-Alternative Earth Resources announces changes to board

June 16 Alternative Earth Resources Inc

* Announces resignation of Gavin Cooper as a director of company effective June 16, 2016

* Announces that John Williamson has been appointed a director of AER

* Alternative Earth Resources announces changes to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

