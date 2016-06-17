版本:
BRIEF-Cast & Crew Entertainment services acquires CAPS Payroll

June 16 (Reuters) -

* Cast & Crew Entertainment services says Silver Lake , controlling shareholder of Cast & Crew, committs substantial additional equity to fund deal

* Cast & Crew Entertainment services acquires CAPS Payroll

