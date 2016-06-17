版本:
2016年 6月 17日

BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings prices 5.7 mln shares offering at $7.00 per share

June 16 Innocoll Holdings :

* Says priced an underwritten public offering of 5.7 million shares at $7.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $40.1 million

* Innocoll Holdings plc announces pricing of public offering of ordinary shares

