公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-BioScrip prices 40 mln shares offering at $2.00 per share

June 16 BioScrip Inc :

* Says offering of 40.0 million common shares priced at $2.00 per share

* Says expects to receive approximately $73.38 million in net proceeds from offering after deducting underwriting discounts

* BioScrip prices underwritten offering of common stock

