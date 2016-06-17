BRIEF-WEX receives US FTC clearance for Electronic Funds Source acquisition

June 17 Wex Inc

* Wex inc says transaction is expected to close at beginning of third fiscal quarter

* Given timing of close, co does not expect transaction will have a material impact on previously issued guidance for remainder of 2016

* Wex inc. Receives u.s. Ftc clearance for electronic funds source llc acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)