BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners announces $200 mln private placement of equity securities

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Teekay Offshore Partners Lp
* O issue $100 million of 10.5% series d cumulative exchangeable perpetual preferred units to a group of investors
* Investors will also receive approximately 4.5 million warrants with an exercise price equal to $4.55 per unit
* Teekay offshore partners lp says partnership has also agreed to issue $100 million of common units priced at closing price of $4.55 per unit
* Investors will also receive 2.25 million warrants with an exercise price at $6.05 per unit
* Intends to use net proceeds for general partnership purposes, including funding of its existing newbuilding installments
* Teekay offshore partners announces $200 million private placement of equity securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.